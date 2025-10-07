 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts put CB Mike Hilton on practice squad injured reserve

  
Published October 7, 2025 06:09 PM

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton started the last two games for the Colts, but he won’t be available for the near future.

Hilton injured his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and the Colts announced that he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Hilton was on the Colts’ practice squad, so he is on that injured reserve rather.

Hilton signed with the Colts on September 22 and has helped them cover for the absence of Kenny Moore in the secondary. He had five tackles and a forced fumble in his two appearances with the team.

The Colts signed cornerback Troy Pride to the practice squad in a corresponding move.