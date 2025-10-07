Colts put CB Mike Hilton on practice squad injured reserve

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton started the last two games for the Colts, but he won’t be available for the near future.

Hilton injured his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and the Colts announced that he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Hilton was on the Colts’ practice squad, so he is on that injured reserve rather.

Hilton signed with the Colts on September 22 and has helped them cover for the absence of Kenny Moore in the secondary. He had five tackles and a forced fumble in his two appearances with the team.

The Colts signed cornerback Troy Pride to the practice squad in a corresponding move.