Colts put Daniel Jones on injured reserve

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles and the team formally removed him from the active roster on Tuesday.

Jones was placed on injured reserve as he moves into the process of recovering from the injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Jones is not under contract for 2026, so he will have to figure out where he’ll be playing once he has rehabbed his Achilles.

Multiple reports on Tuesday say the Colts will sign Philip Rivers to the practice squad after a Monday workout, but the Colts did not officially announce that move. They also did not announce the signing of Brett Rypien to the 53-man roster, although that is expected to happen with Riley Leonard dealing with knee soreness in the wake of his relief appearance Sunday.

The Colts did announce that cornerback Chris Lammons is joining Jones on injured reserve. He injured his foot on Sunday. They also signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the active roster and cornerback Troy Pride to the practice squad.