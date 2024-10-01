 Skip navigation
Colts put Tyquan Lewis on IR, sign Adam Gotsis to active roster

  
Published October 1, 2024 11:04 AM

Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will be out for an extended period of time after hurting his calf in Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

The Colts announced that Lewis has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Lewis will have to miss at least four games before he’ll be eligible to return to action. Lewis started all four games this season and had 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.

Gotsis was elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Steelers. He recorded one tackle.

The Colts also announced that they filled their practice squad opening by signing cornerback Kelvin Joseph.