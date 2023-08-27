Colts release Kenyan Drake

The Colts could trade Jonathan Taylor in the next few days and Kenyan Drake won’t be part of the plans to replace him in the backfield if they do pull the trigger on a deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have released Drake. The Colts and the league’s other 31 teams have until Tuesday afternoon to pare their rosters down to 53 players.

Drake signed with the Colts in early August as they dealt with the absences of Taylor and Zack Moss. He ran 13 times for 36 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards in the team’s three preseason games.

Taylor, Moss, Deon Jackson, fifth-round pick Evan Hull, Jake Funk, and Jason Huntley are the remaining running backs on the Indianapolis roster.