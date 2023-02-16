 Skip navigation
Colts request Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

  
Published February 16, 2023 06:30 AM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could be heading to a division rival.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Colts have requested to speak with Cooter about becoming their offensive coordinator.

Cooter, 38, just finished his first year with Jacksonville under head coach Doug Pederson. But he served as an offensive consultant for the Eagles last season, giving him a connection with new Colts coach and former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The Panthers and Buccaneers have also expressed interest in speaking with Cooter this offseason for their OC vacancies, though the Bucs decided to go with Dave Canales for the position.

Cooter would not call plays for the Colts, as Steichen said in his introductory press conference that he plans on holding that job . Cooter has previously done that, though, when he was the Lions offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.