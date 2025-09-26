 Skip navigation
Colts rule Alec Pierce out due to a concussion

  
Published September 26, 2025 01:41 PM

Wide receiver Alec Pierce won’t be able to help the Colts try for a 4-0 start to the season this Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters at his Friday press conference that Pierce has been ruled out for their Week 4 game against the Rams. The wideout suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Pierce has nine catches for 171 yards this season. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell will be the team’s top three receivers in Los Angeles.

Steichen also ruled right guard Matt Goncalves out with a toe injury. Dalton Tucker is expected to start in his place.

A report earlier this week said that cornerback Kenny Moore will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury and he’s been officially ruled out as well.