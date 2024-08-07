Colts sign C Ryan Coll, place C Wesley French on IR

The Colts signed free agent center Ryan Coll on Wednesday, the team announced. Indianapolis placed center Wesley French on injured reserve with a lower leg injury in a corresponding move.

Coll participated in the Falcons’ offseason program after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 30.

He played 46 career games with 39 starts at Richmond. Coll earned Division I FCS All-ECAC honors in 2023 and was a first-team All-CAA choice the past two years after starting his career at tight end.

French signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games with three starts and saw action on 270 offensive snaps.

As a rookie in 2022, French spent the entire season on the Colts’ 53-man roster but did not see game action.