Colts sign DT Josh Tupou, place OT Jack Wilson on IR

The Colts have announced a pair of roster moves on Monday morning.

Indianapolis has signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou and placed offensive tackle Jack Wilson on injured reserve.

Tupou, 31, spent last season with the Ravens. He appeared in three games, recording a sack and three total tackles.

He’s appeared in 68 career games with 23 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Wilson suffered a pectoral injury last week.