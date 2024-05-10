Colts sign five draft picks, seven undrafted free agents

The Colts signed five of their draftees Thursday, the team announced.

First-round defensive end Laiatu Latu, fifth-round linebacker Jaylon Carlies, fifth-round cornerback Jaylin Simpson, sixth-round cornerback Micah Abraham and seventh-round defensive tackle Jonah Laulu now are under contract.

Laulu was the 15th overall selection after appearing in 37 career games at UCLA (2022-23) and Washington (2019-21). He totaled 101 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Colts also signed seven undrafted free agents. Quarterback/wide receiver Jason Bean, running back Trent Pennix, kicker Spencer Shrader, quarterback Kedon Slovis, guard Dalton Tucker, wide receiver Xavier White and linebacker Craig Young will join the draftees at the rookie minicamp.