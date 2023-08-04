 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles' comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike

Colts sign Kenyan Drake

  
Published August 4, 2023 05:00 PM

The Colts don’t have Jonathan Taylor or Zack Moss on the field right now, so they added another running back to the roster on Friday.

Kenyan Drake’s agents announced that their client has signed with the AFC South team. The Colts also signed undrafted rookie Toriano Clinton this week.

Drake ran 109 times for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Ravens last season. He’s also played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Dolphins since entering the league as a 2016 third-round pick in Miami.

Taylor is on the PUP list and has asked the team to trade him because there has not been progress toward a new contract. Moss broke his arm in practice this week, so Drake, Clinton, Evan Hull, Jake Funk, and Deon Jackson are the current backs in Indy.