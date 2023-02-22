Colts sign Kevin Toliver

nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
The Colts have added a cornerback.
Indianapolis has signed Kevin Toliver, the team announced on Wednesday.
Tolvier was not with a team in 2022 after he was cut by the Ravens in May. He appeared in 27 games with Chicago in 2018-2019 and two games for Denver in 2020.
Toliver has recorded four passes defensed in his 327 career defensive snaps.