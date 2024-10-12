Colts sign RB Evan Hull to the active roster

With running back Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans, the Colts signed running back Evan Hull to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

Taylor has an ankle injury, leaving Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson and Hull to fill in.

The Colts elevated Hull for last week’s game, but he did not play. He has spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad.

As a rookie in 2023, Hull saw action in one game before a season-ending injury landed him on injured reserve. He had one carry for 1 yard and one catch for 6 yards in his only regular-season action.

Hull played 37 career games with 23 starts at Northwestern (2019-22) and totaled 488 carries for 2,417 yards and 18 touchdowns.