Colts to hire Jerome Henderson as DB coach

  
Published February 21, 2025 02:17 PM

The Colts have found their next defensive backs coach.

Word last week was that they were targeting Jerome Henderson for the job and Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that they will be hiring him. Henderson joins new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on head coach Shane Steichen’s staff in Indianapolis.

Henderson has been the defensive backs coach for the Giants since 2020. He interviewed for their defensive coordinator position after Wink Martindale’s departure ahead of the 2024 season, but had to settle for the defensive passing game coordinator position.

Henderson has also worked for the Falcons, Cowboys, Browns, and Jets after spending eight years playing defensive back in the league.