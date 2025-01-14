Colts to interview Wink Martindale on Wednesday

Longtime defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s dance card is filling up.

Martindale is interviewing with the Falcons about their defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Martindale will then move on to an interview with the Colts on Wednesday.

The Colts fired Gus Bradley after missing the playoffs again this season. They are set to interview former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as well. They have already interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda.

Pelissero adds that the Bengals could also have interest in Martindale, who spent the 2024 season running the defense at the University of Michigan. He was the defensive coordinator for the Giants and Ravens before moving to Ann Arbor.