Wink Martindale interviews for Falcons defensive coordinator

Wink Martindale could be headed back to the NFL.

Martindale took the defensive coordinator job at Michigan after parting ways with the Giants following the 2023 season and his unit put together a pair of impressive performances to end the season. They knocked off Ohio State 13-10 in their final regular season game and then beat Alabama 19-13 in their bowl game.

The Falcons appear to have taken notice of that work. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons are interviewing Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator spot. They fired Jimmy Lake over the weekend after his first season with the team.

Martindale ran the Giants defense for two seasons after a four-year run as the coordinator for the Ravens.