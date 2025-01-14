 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wink Martindale interviews for Falcons defensive coordinator

  
Published January 14, 2025 11:56 AM

Wink Martindale could be headed back to the NFL.

Martindale took the defensive coordinator job at Michigan after parting ways with the Giants following the 2023 season and his unit put together a pair of impressive performances to end the season. They knocked off Ohio State 13-10 in their final regular season game and then beat Alabama 19-13 in their bowl game.

The Falcons appear to have taken notice of that work. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons are interviewing Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator spot. They fired Jimmy Lake over the weekend after his first season with the team.

Martindale ran the Giants defense for two seasons after a four-year run as the coordinator for the Ravens.