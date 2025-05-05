 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents
nbc_pft_tucker_250505.jpg
Is Tucker worth the distraction for Ravens?

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents
nbc_pft_tucker_250505.jpg
Is Tucker worth the distraction for Ravens?

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens second-round pick Mike Green: Falling to Ravens a “blessing in disguise”

  
Published May 5, 2025 09:03 AM

Edge rusher Mike Green’s wait to be drafted took longer than he would have liked, but his eventual landing spot cushioned the blow.

Green led FBS players with 17 sacks at Marshall last year, which led some to predict that he’d be a first-round pick. Green slipped to the Ravens at No. 59, however, and he told reporters at their rookie minicamp this weekend that joining the team was a silver lining to his draft experience.

“That was a goal I set for myself,” Green said. “I didn’t really get to get that goal, but coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise. I live by that and I mean that. I honestly can say I don’t think there’s a better program or franchise I can be a part of than the Ravens.”

One reason for Green’s slide might have been a pair of sexual assault allegations from high school and college. Green has denied those allegations and said on Sunday that he’s ready to move past them as he begins his pro career.

“Every team asked me and I’ve been completely open about everything,” Green said. “It’s something I had to go through, I got through it, and from this point forward I’m just focusing on moving on with my career.”

Green said that lasting into the late second round has left a chip on his shoulder that he’s planning to use as motivation as a pro. If that results in the kind of production he flashed in college, the Ravens will be very happy that no one picked him up before they came up to pick in the second round.