Colts to release Breshad Perriman

The Colts are moving on from a former first-round pick.

Indianapolis is releasing receiver Breshad Perriman, according to multiple reports.

Perriman signed with the Colts in June. He caught four passes for 34 yards during the preseason.

A Baltimore first-round pick back in 2015, Perriman has appeared in 80 games with 25 starts for the Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers, and Jets. Last season he caught nine passes for 110 yards with a touchdown in 11 contests for Tampa Bay.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.