Colts to start Daniel Jones in second preseason game

The Colts are sticking with their plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback in their second preseason game, but they have made a tweak to the division of playing time between him and Anthony Richardson.

Steichen confirmed at a Sunday press conference that Jones will start against the Packers at home next Saturday and said that he expects Jones to play a couple series. Anthony Richardson will then enter the game and he is expected to have a longer stay in the lineup.

The Colts started Richardson in their preseason opener and planned to play him about a quarter and a half, but he dislocated his pinkie on their second possession and Jones played the rest of the first half. The initial outline was for Jones to play a quarter-plus in the second game, so the injury shifted how they’ll split the reps.

Jones was 10-of-21 for 144 yards in the opener. Richardson was 2-of-3 for 21 yards before his injury.