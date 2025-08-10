 Skip navigation
Colts to start Daniel Jones in second preseason game

  
Published August 10, 2025 06:31 PM

The Colts are sticking with their plan to start Daniel Jones at quarterback in their second preseason game, but they have made a tweak to the division of playing time between him and Anthony Richardson.

Steichen confirmed at a Sunday press conference that Jones will start against the Packers at home next Saturday and said that he expects Jones to play a couple series. Anthony Richardson will then enter the game and he is expected to have a longer stay in the lineup.

The Colts started Richardson in their preseason opener and planned to play him about a quarter and a half, but he dislocated his pinkie on their second possession and Jones played the rest of the first half. The initial outline was for Jones to play a quarter-plus in the second game, so the injury shifted how they’ll split the reps.

Jones was 10-of-21 for 144 yards in the opener. Richardson was 2-of-3 for 21 yards before his injury.