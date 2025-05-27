Colts to wear jersey patch honoring Jim Irsay this season

The Colts will honor the late Jim Irsay on their uniforms this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will be putting a patch on their jerseys to honor Irsay, who died on May 21.

Irsay’s initials and signature will appear on the black patch. The signature will include the smiley face that Irsay added at the end of his name when he was signing autographs for fans of the team over the years. The patch will also feature seven grommets that also appear on the team’s horseshoe logo.

In addition to being on the jerseys, the team said that the patch will be prominently displayed in other places throughout the 2025 season.