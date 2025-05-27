 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts to wear jersey patch honoring Jim Irsay this season

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:31 PM

The Colts will honor the late Jim Irsay on their uniforms this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will be putting a patch on their jerseys to honor Irsay, who died on May 21.

Irsay’s initials and signature will appear on the black patch. The signature will include the smiley face that Irsay added at the end of his name when he was signing autographs for fans of the team over the years. The patch will also feature seven grommets that also appear on the team’s horseshoe logo.

In addition to being on the jerseys, the team said that the patch will be prominently displayed in other places throughout the 2025 season.