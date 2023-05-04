 Skip navigation
Colts waive five players

  
Published May 4, 2023 06:35 AM
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

The Colts trimmed their roster for the second time this week on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive end Kameron Cline, tight end Nikola Kalinic, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. They waived four other players on Tuesday .

Cline, Kalinic, Rhyne, and Williams all made appearances in the regular season last year. Cline has played in five games over the last three seasons, Kalinic made seven 2022 appearances, Rhyne played in two games, and Williams made 13 appearances over the last two seasons.

All of the departures come after the Colts drafted 12 players and they’ll also need room on the roster for any undrafted rookie additions they plan to make.