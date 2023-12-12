Colts will see how week goes for Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two games after having thumb surgery and head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday that the team still expects to have Taylor back in the lineup this season.

Steichen has not laid out a firm timeline for when Taylor will be back and he was asked if it is possible that Taylor will return for this Saturday’s home game against the Steelers.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Steichen said that will also be the team’s approach with right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback JuJu Brents, but Taylor’s status is going to be the most closely watched heading into Week 15.