Colts win 25-24 on late Anthony Richardson TD pass, two-point conversion

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s future as the starter was in doubt at one point this season, but it’s probably safe to say that everyone is feeling good about having him in the lineup on Sunday.

Richardson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 12 seconds left to play and then ran for a two-point conversion that lifted the Colts to a 25-24 win in New England. The Colts are now 6-7 as they head into a bye and a five-game stretch that only features one game against a winning team.

The Patriots got the ball to midfield after a pair of Drake Maye completions, but kicker Joey Slye could not hit from 68 yards.

Richardson completed five passes for 43 yards and had two other runs for 12 yards during the 80-yard drive. The Colts also picked up a crucial first down when Patriots cornerback Alex Austin was flagged for interfering with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Richardson finished the day 12-of-24 for 109 yards and also had a touchdown pass to running back Jonathan Taylor. He ran for 48 yards and threw a pair of interceptions, but the numbers will resonate less than the way Richardson confidently led the team to the win.

Maye’s play should have the Patriots feeling good about their quarterback as well. Maye was 24-of-30 for 238 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while also running for 59 yards. He led a go-ahead touchdown drive earlier in the fourth quarter, but will lament the tipped-ball interception and a quick three-and-out after Richardson threw a pick of his own in the fourth quarter.

Slye missed a short field goal at the end of the first half and Austin’s penalty was one of seven that the 3-10 Patriots committed during the loss. Some of them wiped out offensive plays that could have resulted in more points and that sloppiness will need to be cleaned up for the Pats to improve before the year is out. They’ll also have a bye next week.