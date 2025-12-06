Commanders activate Noah Brown from IR

The Commanders got Terry McLaurin back on the lineup last weekend and they’re getting another wideout back for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

They announced on Saturday that they have activated Noah Browns from injured reserve. Wide receiver Chris Moore was waived in a corresponding move.

Brown has been out since Week 2 with groin and knee injuries. He had three catches for 36 yards in the first two games of the season and he had 35 catches for 453 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Commanders are also going to have quarterback Jayden Daniels active on Sunday, so they’ll have their most of their key offensive pieces in place for the first time in a long time. It will wind up being too little, too late for their playoff hopes, but the Commanders will have a chance to end the season with some positive results if all goes well.