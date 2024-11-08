 Skip navigation
Commanders add K Zane Gonzalez to practice squad

  
Published November 8, 2024 02:38 PM

Commanders kicker Austin Seibert is dealing with a hip injury, so Washington has added a player at the position.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Commanders are signing Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad.

Seibert was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after he did not participate on Wednesday. The Commanders signing Gonzalez provides insurance at the critical position if Seibert can’t play against the Steelers on Sunday.

In eight games this year, Seibert has made 25-of-27 field goals and all 22 of his extra points. He’s in his first season kicking for the Commanders.

Gonzalez, 29, last appeared in a regular-season game in 2021 with the Panthers. He’s connected on 80.5 percent of his career field goals and 94.8 percent of his extra points.