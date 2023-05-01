 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to deal with undrafted QB Tim DeMorat

  
Published May 1, 2023 07:31 AM

The Commanders were seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback in this year’s draft, but all seven rounds played out without the team adding anyone at the position.

They will have a rookie quarterback joining them for the rest of the offseason, however. According to multiple reports, the Commanders have agreed to a deal with former Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat.

DeMorat became a starter at Fordham during his freshman season and wound up playing 48 games for the team. He holds school records for career completions and passing yards after finishing his time at the school by completing 326-of-499 passes for 4,891 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season.

Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, and Jake Fromm are the other quarterbacks in Washington.