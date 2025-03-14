Commanders agree to one-year deal with OL Nate Herbig

The Commanders are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Nate Herbig has agreed to a one-year deal.

Herbig, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, though he did not play in 2024 after suffering a torn rotator cuff in August. Back in 2023, he appeared in all 17 games with two starts. He was on the field for 15 percent of offensive snaps and 13 percent of special teams snaps.

Herbig began his career with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He played 33 games with 17 starts for Philadelphia through the 2021 season before heading to the Jets in 2022. He made 11 starts for New York that year.