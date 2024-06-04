Commanders agree to terms with K Ramiz Ahmed

The Commanders needed a kicker after cutting Brandon McManus on Sunday. They are signing former UFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.

Ahmed spent part of the 2024 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions after Chris Blewitt was injured. Ahmed went 10-for-13, including 4-for-7 from beyond 40 yards. He holds the record for the longest field goal in USFL history with a 61-yarder after playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals.

He has never attempted an NFL field goal or PAT but did handle kickoffs in one game for the Packers.

Ahmed went undrafted out of Nevada in 2020, signing with the Bears.