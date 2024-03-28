Commanders agree to terms with Olamide Zaccheaus

Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is headed to a different team in the NFC East.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Zaccheaus has agreed to terms with the Commanders.

Zaccheaus spent last season with the Eagles. He appeared in all 17 games with one start, playing 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 25 percent of special teams snaps.

He finished the year with 10 catches for 164 yards with two touchdowns.

Zaccheaus entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia with the Falcons and spent his first four seasons with the club. He’ll now reunite with head coach Dan Quinn with Washington.

In 72 career games with 24 starts, Zaccheaus has 104 receptions for 1,492 yards with 10 TDs.