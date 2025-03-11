 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms with S Will Harris

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:39 PM

Safety Will Harris will make the jump from New Orleans to Washington for the 2025 season.

Harris has agreed to a contract with the Commanders. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth $8 million and with a maximum value of $10 million.

Harris started all 13 games he played for the Saints last season. He finished the year with 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, and five passes defensed.

The Lions selected Harris in the second round in 2019 and he played 81 games before moving on to the Saints last year. He had 246 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those contests.