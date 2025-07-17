Commanders agree to terms with second-rounder Trey Amos

Another second-round pick has agreed to terms on his rookie deal.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Trey Amos has agreed to a four-year pact with the Commanders. Amos was the 61st overall selection in April.

There were 30 unsigned second-round picks earlier this week, but Amos is one of seven picks to agree to terms in the last couple of days. The amount of overall guaranteed money in the deals were the sticking point in negotiations and the dam breaking should lead to several more agreements in the near future.

Amos played at Louisiana and Alabama before finishing up his college time at Ole Miss last season. He had 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 starts.