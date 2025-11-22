 Skip navigation
Commanders are raising season-ticket prices for 2026

  
Published November 21, 2025 11:15 PM

Next year, it will be more expensive to attend games at arguably the worst stadium in the NFL.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, the Commanders will be raising season-ticket prices in 2026.

While upper-bowl seats, which make up 25 percent of the season-ticket accounts, will remain unchanged, other seats will increase in price. The average increase for all season tickets will be just under 10 percent, according to Jhabvala. The maximum increase will be 16 percent.

In justifying the increase, the team has cited an increased demand and the investment being made in the organization by ownership.

Season-ticket holders were notified of the change on Friday morning. The renewal deadline is January 9. Accounts set to auto-renew have an opt-out deadline of December 12.

It’s ultimately a business analysis that each team has to make. What is the right price point? Set it too high, and seats may be empty. Set it too low, and the team leaves money on the table.

The fact that the Commanders have slumped to 3-8, with a five-game losing streak, won’t make customers ecstatic about reshuffling household budgets. But with a swanky new stadium coming, many may decide to grin and bear it for the handful of seasons that remain before the Commanders ditch Northwest Field for good.