Commanders are “working through” Eric Bieniemy’s status

The Commanders had a General Manager when they hired a new one. The also had an offensive coordinator when they hired a new one.

Eric Bieniemy was never fired by the Commanders. He interviewed for the head-coaching job, and he remained in limbo while everyone waited for a decision to be made. Now that Dan Quinn has been hired (and announced), the team also has hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

On X, the team has announced that Kingsbury has been hired to be the offensive coordinator. On the team’s website, Bieniemy is the offensive coordinator.

So the Commanders have two offensive coordinators.

The issue is expected to be addressed later today, when Quinn and G.M. Adam Peters meet the media. For now, per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team is “working through” Bieniemy’s situation.

It’s a confusing look for the Commanders to take a cake-and-eat-it approach to employees who likely will be let go. For Bieniemy, it kept him from landing in the offensive coordinator spin-cycle recycling bin, which has seen several fired OC’s land elsewhere with the same job.

That’s not to say Bieniemy wanted to be a coordinator elsewhere. He has been focused, by all appearances, on becoming a head coach.

Maybe they’ll find a way to keep him in Washington, the same way they kept former G.M. Martin Mayhew. If that doesn’t happen, Bieniemy might be out of luck for 2024 — unless there’s an unexpected retirement followed by a clamoring from the players for Bieniemy to be the successor.