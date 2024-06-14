 Skip navigation
Commanders complete draft class signings

  
Published June 14, 2024 04:34 PM

First-round quarterback Jayden Daniels wasn’t the only Commanders’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal Friday. The team announced that it also signed second-round tight end Ben Sinnott and third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman to their four-year rookie deals.

The Commanders’ entire 2024 draft class is now under contract.

Sinnott played 38 games with 28 starts over three seasons for Kansas State and totaled 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished his career tied for the most receiving touchdowns by a Kansas State tight end (10) in program history. He ranks third among Kansas State tight ends in receptions (82) and fourth in receiving yards (1,138).

In 2023, he earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Coleman appeared in 41 games at TCU the past three seasons. In his senior year, he made 11 starts with seven at left tackle and four at left guard and allowed just one sack over 723 snaps.

He was invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl and was named second-team All-Big 12.

In his junior year, he started all 15 games at left tackle.