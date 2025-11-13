Commanders designate DE Drake Jackson for return from IR

Defensive end Drake Jackson landed on injured reserve after signing with the Commanders in October, but he appears to be moving toward making his debut for the team.

Jackson was designated for return on Thursday and he took part in practice with the team as they prepare to face the Dolphins in Madrid.

Jackson was a 2022 second-round pick by the 49ers and he had six sacks in his first 23 games, but a knee injury ended his 2023 season and caused him to miss all of last season. He was waived by the 49ers in May.

The Commanders listed Jackson as a limited participant along with safety Will Harris (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), safety Quan Martin (shoulder), and tight end Ben Sinnott (ankle). Linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) and running back Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) were both full participants.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) remained out of practice and will miss Sunday’s game along with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), wide receiver Treylon Burks (finger), and linebacker Ale Kaho (concussion).