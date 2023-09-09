Commanders elevate Jamison Crowder to active roster

Jamison Crowder is set to play for the Commanders on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Crowder was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster today. That means he’s likely to play tomorrow.

Although Crowder just signed with Washington this week after he didn’t make the Giants’ roster, he’s a veteran wide receiver who’s been around long enough that he should be able to contribute without needing much practice time in the Commanders’ offense.

Crowder’s NFL career began in Washington as a 2015 fourth-round pick and he spent his first four NFL seasons in Washington. He also spent time with the Jets and Bills before signing with the Giants this offseason.