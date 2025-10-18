 Skip navigation
Commanders elevate WR Robbie Chosen, activate OG Sam Cosmi, CB Jonathan Jones

  
Published October 18, 2025 04:57 PM

The Commanders are hurting at wide receiver with Noah Brown on injured reserve and Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel) ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

They will lean on Chris Moore, Luke McCaffrey and rookie Jaylin Moore, and they announced the promotion of wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad.

The Commanders also promoted defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad.

They activated two players back to the active roster.

Right guard Sam Cosmi is set to make his 2025 debut after working his way back from a torn ACL, which required surgery in January. Cosmi had spent the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Commanders have used Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti at the position with Cosmi out.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones returns after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.