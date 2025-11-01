 Skip navigation
Commanders elevate WR Treylon Burks, DT Sheldon Day

  
Published November 1, 2025 05:21 PM

The Commanders have activated wide receiver Treylon Burks from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

They signed Burks to the practice squad on Oct. 16.

Burks fractured his collarbone in training camp, and the Titans placed him on injured reserve. They waived him from injured reserve on Oct. 7, making him a free agent.

Burks joined the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks played only 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown for the Titans.

“I pride myself on who wants me and who shows interest in me, and obviously Washington showed the most interest and I just feel like they knew my situation and have given me an opportunity to be here, and so I can do nothing but just go out and play my best,” Burks said this week, via Hayley Salvatore of the team website.

The Commanders also elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day, his third and final elevation of the season. He played the past two games, seeing 45 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Day has totaled five tackles.