Commanders end 18-play first drive with field goal, take 3-0 lead

The Commanders started the game with a possession that took nearly half of the first quarter, but in the end, got only three points out of it.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez hit a 34-yard field goal to give Washington a 3-0 lead. That capped an 18-play, 54-yard drive that took 7:03 off the clock.

After a pair of third-down conversions, the Commanders went for it again on fourth-and-5 from Philadelphia’s 43 and got it with Jayden Daniels’ 7-yard pass to Zach Ertz.

Then on fourth-and-2, Daniels scrambled for a 5-yard gain for a first down to again move the chains.

Facing third-and-9 from the Philadelphia 22, Washington apparently didn’t get into “go for it” territory as Daniels connected with Ekeler for just a 6-yard game to make it fourth-and-3.

With the ball at the 16, Gonzalez hit the field goal.

During the first drive, Jayden Daniels became the all-time leader in postseason passing yards by a rookie. He’s started the contest 7-of-12 for 39 yards.