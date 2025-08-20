Commanders excuse Brian Robinson from Wednesday practice

Commanders running back Brian Robinson didn’t play in Monday night’s preseason matchup with the Bengals, and it still appears he’s on his way out.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Robinson won’t practice on Wednesday and that otherwise there are no updates.

“Brian’s been excused from the practice today, and we hope to have some resolution on that soon,” Quinn said in his press conference.

Robinson, 26, is entering the last year of his rookie contract. He rushed for 799 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 159 yards in 14 games last season.

The Commanders also have Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt on their roster at running back.