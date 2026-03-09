 Skip navigation
Commanders extend left tackle Laremy Tunsil

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:49 PM

The Commanders have made an investment in keeping their left tackle in place.

Laremy Tunsil has agreed to a contract extension that should keep him in Washington, protecting Jayden Daniels’ blind side, beyond 2026.

The extension adds two years and $60.2 million to Tunsil’s contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a $32.5 million signing bonus.

A year ago, the Commanders landed Tunsil in a trade with the Texans, and he played well enough that the Commanders want him to remain their left tackle for years to come.

The 31-year-old Tunsil was a 2016 first-round pick of the Dolphins and was traded to the Texans in 2019 before landing in Washington in 2025.