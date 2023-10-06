Commanders finally score a touchdown, draw to within 27-11

The Commanders did more on their first drive of the second half than they did the entire first half.

Washington, which trailed 27-3 at halftime, took the second half kickoff and marched 75 yards in only five plays. It took three minutes.

The Commanders benefited from a 25-yard pass interference penalty on defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who was covering Terry McLaurin in the end zone. It appeared the pass was uncatchable, but that’s not what officials ruled.

On the next snap, Sam Howell connected with Logan Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown.

Howell then ran in the 2-point conversion, drawing the Commanders to within 27-11 of the Bears.

Howell is 14-of-18 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Thomas has six catches for 49 yards and a score.