Commanders grab 17-14 lead just before halftime

The Commanders saved their best offensive production for their last possession of the first half.

After picking up 59 yards on their first four possessions, the Commanders drove from their 6-yard-line to the Steelers’ 1-yard-line over the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter. Running back Austin Ekeler finished off the drive with a touchdown and the Commanders picked up their first lead of the day.

They’ll get an immediate chance to extend their 17-14 advantage as the Steelers will be kicking off to start the third quarter.

Ekeler has scored both of Washington’s touchdowns. The first came after the Steelers failed to convert a fake punt from inside their own 20-yard-line and the Commanders had a special teams miscue of their own when Olamide Zaccheaus muffed a punt. That led to Russell Wilson’s second touchdown pass of the afternoon, but the Steelers have just 98 yards of offense to show for their efforts through 30 minutes of play.

They’ll try to find better answers and a quick stop in the second half.