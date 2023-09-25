Commanders have given up 19 sacks in three games, most in that span since 2005

Sunday was a rough one for Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell threw four interceptions and was sacked nine times by the Bills defense in a 37-3 loss that dropped the team to 2-1 on the season. The nine sacks were eye-popping, but the Commanders had allowed 10 sacks over the first two weeks of the year, so protection had been an issue even when they were winning games.

The 19 total sacks allowed through three games is tied for the most of any team over that span since the Texans in 2005 and it is tied for the fifth-most since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

“We take that personally,” right tackle Andrew Wylie said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We got to do a better job keeping [Howell] upright. We got to do a better job getting him that extra tick, because he’s a baller. He’s trying to make plays; that’s what we need out of him.”

Wylie joined center Nick Gates as offseason additions to a line that allowed 48 sacks last season. The Commanders haven’t seen the desired improvement up front yet and the Eagles will provide another tough test for the group in Week Four.