Dak Prescott: “Exciting as hell” to throw to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back to full strength after last season’s hamstring injury and that means he can turn his focus from rehabilitation to the upcoming season.

It will be his first season playing with wide receiver George Pickens, who joined the team in a trade with the Steelers this offseason. Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb as the top targets in the passing game and Prescott said on Tuesday that he finds it “exciting as hell” to be the player throwing that pair the football.

Prescott said that Pickens has shown knowledge and involvement that “delegates a lot of the things you heard in the past” about his demeanor and that his ability as a receiver makes it easy to get him the ball.

“Go turn on that guy’s tape,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “He’s getting separation. He’s got separation even when he’s not getting the ball at times, and when he doesn’t have separation, he’s still making the catches. It’s not going to be hard. For me, it’s about getting the ball near that guy and he will be George Pickens. Go turn on the tape — he’s great at doing it.”

Prescott’s injury helped the Cowboys tumble to 21st in points scored last season, but they led the league in scoring in two of the previous three years and Prescott seems to like the team’s chances of the new receiving tandem returning them to that level.