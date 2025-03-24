 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders hire executive to lead stadium effort

  
Published March 24, 2025 04:50 PM

The Commanders hope to get a new stadium. They’ve hired an executive to lead the effort to find one.

According to Washington Business Journal (via Sports Business Journal), the Commanders have hired Andy VanHorn for the purpose of finding a solution in the D.C. area.

VanHorn will be working “closely with land seller(s), government entities and local officials,” and he will be “responsible for the design, construction and completion of the real estate elements associated with the new stadium as well as other team projects and properties in the Washington metro area.”

The goal is to get a new stadium built by 2030, somewhere in the Washington area.

One key factor in the search will be the availability of taxpayer money. Given the current mood in and around D.C., that might be difficult to do. Especially if the team settles on the location of RFK Stadium, which is now available.

It’s one thing for D.C. to have access to the RFK property. It’s another for someone in position to pay for it.

Unless the Commanders intend to pay for it themselves.