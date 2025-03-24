Commanders hire executive to lead stadium effort

The Commanders hope to get a new stadium. They’ve hired an executive to lead the effort to find one.

According to Washington Business Journal (via Sports Business Journal), the Commanders have hired Andy VanHorn for the purpose of finding a solution in the D.C. area.

VanHorn will be working “closely with land seller(s), government entities and local officials,” and he will be “responsible for the design, construction and completion of the real estate elements associated with the new stadium as well as other team projects and properties in the Washington metro area.”

The goal is to get a new stadium built by 2030, somewhere in the Washington area.

One key factor in the search will be the availability of taxpayer money. Given the current mood in and around D.C., that might be difficult to do. Especially if the team settles on the location of RFK Stadium, which is now available.

It’s one thing for D.C. to have access to the RFK property. It’s another for someone in position to pay for it.

Unless the Commanders intend to pay for it themselves.