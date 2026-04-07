Commanders hire John Glenn as assistant special teams coach

The Commanders have hired a new coach.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has brought in John Glenn to be assistant special teams coordinator.

Glenn is back with the Commanders after spending last season as Raiders linebackers coach under former head coach Pete Carroll. He had been with Carroll for most of the coach’s tenure with Seattle, serving as linebackers coach from 2018-2023.

Glenn was the Commanders’ assistant special teams coach in 2024 before reuniting with Carroll in 2025.