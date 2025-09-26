 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin not on the practice field

  
Published September 26, 2025 11:35 AM

The Commanders may be without their starting quarterback and No. 1 receiver on Sunday against the Falcons.

Neither Jayden Daniels nor Terry McLaurin was spotted on the practice field today during the portion of practice that was open to the media. That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be able to go on Sunday, but it’s a sign that they’re not as close to being medically cleared as the Commanders had hoped.

Daniels has been limited by a knee injury, and although he has said he thinks he can play, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has made clear that the team is going to be cautious and not let him do anything that could make the injury worse.

McLaurin has been out of practice with a quad injury.

The Commanders will release their final injury report today, and we’ll find out tomorrow whether Daniels and McLaurin are making the trip to Atlanta.