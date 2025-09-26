Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin not on the practice field

The Commanders may be without their starting quarterback and No. 1 receiver on Sunday against the Falcons.

Neither Jayden Daniels nor Terry McLaurin was spotted on the practice field today during the portion of practice that was open to the media. That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be able to go on Sunday, but it’s a sign that they’re not as close to being medically cleared as the Commanders had hoped.

Daniels has been limited by a knee injury, and although he has said he thinks he can play, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has made clear that the team is going to be cautious and not let him do anything that could make the injury worse.

McLaurin has been out of practice with a quad injury.

The Commanders will release their final injury report today, and we’ll find out tomorrow whether Daniels and McLaurin are making the trip to Atlanta.