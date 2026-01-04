Commanders lead Eagles 10-7 at halftime

The Eagles are getting the result they need in Chicago, but they haven’t handled things on their own end over the first 30 minutes of Week 18.

Jake Moody knocked a 56-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the second quarter and the Commanders have a 10-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Bears loss to the Lions. The Lions are up 13-0 over the Bears in that game.

The Eagles moved the ball well on their second possession and saw quarterback Tanner McKee hook up with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 27-yard first down on the way to a touchdown. Smith passed 1,000 receiving yards on the season on the catch and has not returned to the game.

The Commanders answered that scoring drive with one of their own. Chris Rodriguez scored from a yard out and the Eagles have some work to do if they want to have any chance to move up the ladder in the conference.