 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders lead Eagles 10-7 at halftime

  
Published January 4, 2026 05:45 PM

The Eagles are getting the result they need in Chicago, but they haven’t handled things on their own end over the first 30 minutes of Week 18.

Jake Moody knocked a 56-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the second quarter and the Commanders have a 10-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Bears loss to the Lions. The Lions are up 13-0 over the Bears in that game.

The Eagles moved the ball well on their second possession and saw quarterback Tanner McKee hook up with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 27-yard first down on the way to a touchdown. Smith passed 1,000 receiving yards on the season on the catch and has not returned to the game.

The Commanders answered that scoring drive with one of their own. Chris Rodriguez scored from a yard out and the Eagles have some work to do if they want to have any chance to move up the ladder in the conference.