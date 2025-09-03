Commanders list Noah Brown as a limited participant in practice

The Commanders practiced without wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown for most of the offseason, but they could have both of them in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday.

McLaurin is not on the injury report after spending time on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle issue that has cleared up since he signed a contract extension with the team last month. Brown has been out with a knee injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Tight end Zach Ertz was the only player out of practice, although it was a rest day rather than an injury for the veteran.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) joined Brown in the limited category. Quarterback Marcus Mariota (Achilles) and kicker Matt Gay (illness) were full participants.