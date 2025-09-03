 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Commanders list Noah Brown as a limited participant in practice

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:19 PM

The Commanders practiced without wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown for most of the offseason, but they could have both of them in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday.

McLaurin is not on the injury report after spending time on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle issue that has cleared up since he signed a contract extension with the team last month. Brown has been out with a knee injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Tight end Zach Ertz was the only player out of practice, although it was a rest day rather than an injury for the veteran.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) joined Brown in the limited category. Quarterback Marcus Mariota (Achilles) and kicker Matt Gay (illness) were full participants.