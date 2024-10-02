 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders open practice window for Marcus Mariota

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:42 PM

The Commanders are getting their veteran backup quarterback back on the field.

Washington has opened the 21-day practice window for Marcus Mariota as he returns from injured reserve.

Mariota has been dealing with a pectoral injury, missing the season’s first four weeks. After starting 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, Mariota made three appearances for the Eagles last year. He threw for 164 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Commanders also designated linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive lineman Efe Obada to return to practice. Magee was on IR while Obada was on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Washington has 21 days to activate all three players to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, receiver Jamison Crowder has been placed on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a calf injury. Crowder has recorded one catch for 5 yards in 2024.