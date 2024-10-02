Commanders open practice window for Marcus Mariota

The Commanders are getting their veteran backup quarterback back on the field.

Washington has opened the 21-day practice window for Marcus Mariota as he returns from injured reserve.

Mariota has been dealing with a pectoral injury, missing the season’s first four weeks. After starting 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, Mariota made three appearances for the Eagles last year. He threw for 164 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Commanders also designated linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive lineman Efe Obada to return to practice. Magee was on IR while Obada was on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Washington has 21 days to activate all three players to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, receiver Jamison Crowder has been placed on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a calf injury. Crowder has recorded one catch for 5 yards in 2024.